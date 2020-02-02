He said following Ojezua’s action, the APC became a parastatal of government and insisted that due process was followed in his removal and then suspension from the party.

“After the elections, we knew there were a lot of problems in the party so at the level of SWC under the chairmanship of the former chairman, we called a meeting and we decided that we must remain neutral so that we can serve as credible mediators; we were to engage all our members that were aggrieved so that we will know their grievances: whether it is against the party or against an individual in the party , whether it is against the government or an individual in the government. With what we will gather from them, we were going to have a template to confront all issues.

“But do you know what happened, two weeks after we took that decision the former chairman took sides with the governor, he was no longer coming to the party secretariat; he was now more in Government House than the office he was elected to serve. Party meetings were now being called to Government House; we will hear the party has taken decisions, meanwhile the party is not aware.

“Agenda for meetings were no longer known; it is the SWC that decides the agenda for meetings but we no longer knew in most cases; resolutions were drafted before meetings were called and when you got to such meetings, the attendance list would just be attached to the resolution they had drafted and they would say the party had taken a decision; we felt that this was abnormal,” Imuse said.





But in his reaction, Ojezua described Imuse as a “shameless impostor” whom he alleged, was contracted to do a job and did it badly, claiming that majority of the members of the SWC are with him and that he would get justice in court.



“The fact is that Imuse is a shameless impostor. If anybody has the tendency for such dictatorial actions he ascribed to the governor, it is Adams Oshiomhole.

“In all my years in politics, I have never seen a governor as democratic as Governor Obaseki who will insist that he will abide by whatever decision the party takes even when we want to concede to him.

“Imuse is a contractor who was given a job to do but did it badly and that is why I am in court. I am confident I will win and I can tell you that majority of the members of the SWC are with me,” he said.