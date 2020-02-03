Tony Osauzo, Benin

Acting Chairman of the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Col David Imuse (rtd), explained at the weekend why the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party removed Anselm Ojezua as its chairman.

Addressing party faithful at Opoji in Esan South West Local Government Area, where he received defectors from the PDP into APC, Imuse said Ojezua relocated the activities of the party to government house with decisions about the party taken even before meetings were held.

He said following Ojezua’s action, the APC became a parastatal of government. He said due process was followed in his removal and suspension from the party.

“After the elections, we knew there were a lot of problems in the party so at the level of SWC under the chairmanship of the former chairman, we called a meeting and we decided that we must remain neutral so that we can serve as credible mediators, we were to engage all our members that were aggrieved so that we will know their grievances: whether it is against the party or against an individual in the party , whether it is against the government or an individual in the government. With what we will gather from them, we were going to have a template to confront all issues.

“But do you know what happened, two weeks after we took that decision that the former chairman took sides with the governor, he was no longer coming to the party Secretariat, he was now more in government house than the office he was elected to serve. Party meetings were now being called to government house, we will hear the party has taken decisions, meanwhile the party is not aware.

But in his reaction, Ojezua described Imuse as a “shameless impostor” who he alleged, was contracted to do a job and did it badly, claiming that majority of the members of the SWC are with him and that he would get justice in court.