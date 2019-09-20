Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Chairman, Nsukka Local Government Council, Chief Patrick Omeje, has given insight into why motorcycles were banned from operating between the hours of 8pm and 6am in the council area by his administration.

Omeje, who spoke to newsmen, yesterday, at Nsukka said the ban was a unanimous decision after a town hall meeting with stakeholders, security agencies, representatives of the Okada riders, traders, clergies, traditional rulers, etc to review insecurity in the local government.

He added that the ban was not meant to be punitive or inflict suffering on the masses.

Daily Sun gathered that security of lives and property were in near collapse in the area following incessant attacks, killing of residents in the past two months and cult war between rival groups.

“Some residents have been robbed and injured while some are shot dead in different locations of the town and perpetrators after committing the crime will zoom off with their motorcycles.

“Unanimous decision was taken to ban motorcycles between the hours of 8:00pm and 6:00am after wide consultations and stockholders’ meeting with heads of security agencies, representatives of University of Nigeria Nsukka community, traditional rulers, Neighbourhood Watch, town union presidents, commercial motorcycle riders, religious bodies, among others.”