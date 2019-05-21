Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) yesterday explained why it retired 11 senior staff and carried out a major shake-up affecting 19 members of the top echelon of the national oil company. Spokesman of NNPC, Ndu Ughamadu, in a statement said the exercise was a routine, proactive backfill exercise meant to bridge the gap that will be created by some management staff retiring soon.

According to him, such an exercise was always carried out before the final exit of the concerned staff. He said, “in all, 30 senior staff were affected by both the statutory retirements and redeployment.”

He gave the list of staff on statutory retirement between May 1 and July 31 this year to include the General Manager, Chad Basin, Aniya Francis Umaru, who is from the North-eastern part of the country and retired on May 6, 2019; Adewale Solomon Ladenegan, Managing Director, KRPC, who hails from the South-west and retired on May 13, 2019 and Musa Sulyman Gimba, who is the Group General Manager, NNPC Leadership Academy, who also is from the North-east and retired on May 14, 2019.

Others include Umma Ayuba Musa, who is the General Manager, HR & Admin Services, Duke Oil, from North-west and retired on May 19, 2019; Emmanuel-Ate Mariagoretti Ndidi, General Manager, Support Services, NGC, from the South-south region, retiring on May 30, 2019; Tsavnande Thaddeaus Atighir, Executive Director, Operations, from the North-central; Okor Ovieghara, General Manager, Upstream/TA to GMD, who hails from the South-south region; Barau Mohammed Kabir, Managing Director, NGMC, who is from the North-western region; Dawaki Salihi Abubakar, the General Manager, NLNG, LIMS, from the North-west; Ibrahim Aminu Bagudu, the Executive Director, ETSD, NPDC, who is from the North-west and Yusuf Shimingah Matashi, the Managing Director, NPDC, who hails from the North-western region retires on July 17, 2019.