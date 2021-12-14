Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick, has revealed exactly why Franco- German football tactician Gernot Rohr was relieved of his duties as Super Eagles coach four weeks before the start of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.
Rohr had alleged that he has not been paid for months and even some of the Super Eagles players are not motivated because their allowances and bonuses have not been paid.
Pinnick has defended the NFF, by revealing that two major issues that led to the dismissal of Rohr were the indiscipline in the Super Eagles and the team’s poor performance on the pitch over the last one year.
In an interview with Channels Television as reported by allnigeriasoccer.com: “We didn’t want to wait for a disaster to happen before parting ways.
“The last two games were very tough for us and we did our own intelligence based on what we knew or what was going on and you agree with me that even about five minutes to the end of the last game against Cape Verde, they would have scored and Nigerian wouldn’t have qualified for the last round or for the World Cup.
“It wasn’t an individual decision, it was a collective decision by the entire Executive Committee. We got reports from the Technical and Strategic Committees and we put all these things together.
“We were winning our games, we were struggling, in Benin we were leading 4-0 and they came from behind, if they had gotten another five minutes perhaps we would have lost that game.”
Leave a Reply