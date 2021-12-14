Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick, has revealed exactly why Franco- German football tactician Gernot Rohr was relieved of his duties as Super Eagles coach four weeks before the start of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Rohr had alleged that he has not been paid for months and even some of the Super Eagles players are not motivated because their allowances and bonuses have not been paid.

Pinnick has defended the NFF, by revealing that two major issues that led to the dismissal of Rohr were the indiscipline in the Super Eagles and the team’s poor performance on the pitch over the last one year.

