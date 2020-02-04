Monica Iheakam
NIGERIA Rugby Football Football (NRFF) President, Kelechukwu Mbagwu has defended the sacking of their technical adviser Ntiense Williams.
While clearing the air on the furore generated by the sack, Mbagwu disclosed that it became imperative for the NRFF to show Williams the exit because of his anti Federation activities.
Mbagwu stated that the Minister of Sports Sunday Dare has been properly briefed on the true picture of the situation, adding that a committee has been set up to investigate the matter and report back to the board.
“It is Nigerian as well as international law that if you employ somebody, you can sack him, there is no law that forces an employee unto an employer and vice versa.
“The gentleman you are talking about is an appointee of the board and the board has taken a decision to remove that appointee because his activities where are not in consonance with the rules
