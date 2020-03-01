Nkechi Chima, Abuja

Director General, Women Development Centre, Mary Ekpere-Eta, has been setting the trail for others to follow in the area of empowering women in skills acquisition programmes, which the centre is known for. A lot of artisans and women have attested to her dynamic trainings which are beneficial to them.

In this exclusive interview with Sunday Sun, she talked about the programmes, especially the historic hall of fame building in the centre that wears the faces and recognition of notable Nigerian women on its wall, both past and present first ladies, and notable individuals, including the death and the living, among other interesting issues.

As Director General of National Council for Women Development, what are your experiences concerning Nigerian women?

Nigerian women are hardworking and self-motivated, they create opportunities for themselves and also take opportunities as they come. Our women have always managed to triumph over challenges and cultural disadvantages. Nigerian women have excelled both in the public and private sectors. All we need is the enabling environment to excel in our chosen fields.

Would you say they are living up to expectations?

I salute every Nigerian woman for striving hard to make life meaningful. If you look back at the time when enrollment of girls in school became the norm till date, you hardly hear of girls not being able to compete. Presently, we have women excelling in hitherto male-dominated fields. Joyously, many women are making us proud in politics, business, sports, science and academics.

In what areas do you think women need to improve in contributing to nation building?

I would rather say that we in government are doing our best to make women aware of the opportunities in the public and private sectors, especially in the area of funding for their businesses. Commendably, right from our communities to the national level women are making valuable contributions to national development.

How do you think government can support women to succeed?

President Buhari’s administration has made investments to improve funding for female-owned businesses by financial development institutions like Bank of Industry. At the National Centre for Women Development, we have scaled up empowerment programmes for women and mainstreamed such as the use of ICT for varying businesses from agriculture to project management and even our artisans training schemes for women.

What are the activities of National Centre for Women Development?

The centre is an organisation established by law. It has its legal backing in the provisions of Section 1 (5) of Decree No. 11 of 1995, the Decree is being reviewed in line with the national gender policy to give it a legal backing as the national centre for gender equality and women development. The centre modelled after United Nations International Research and Training Institute for Advancement of Women was created for gender research, training and documentation. As such, it is expected to network internationally and complement other players within the sustainable development terrain. Nigeria produced this instrument as a direct response to the demands of gender imperatives of the United Nation Global issues and the centre will be evaluated and rated within those parameters.

What are the programmes you have done to encourage women?

The centre vigorously pursues programmes aimed at upholding and promoting high intellectual practice in the area of gender and women development. National Centre for Women Development is contributing to raise a viable and skilled workforce to meet the challenges of unemployment in the country. Our capacity building programmes include hospitality and tourism studies; cosmetology; beauty therapy; fashion design and garment making; interior and outdoor decoration; bead and jewelry; soap; detergent; air freshener and pomade making; cake baking; decoration and sugar; craft; makeup and head gear; catering; photography; weaving; vulcanising; knitting; solar panel

installation and servicing; shoes; slippers and handbags making, among others.

Presently, what programmes are you working on?

The centre with support from the Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit organised an ongoing advanced artisans hip training for 100 women and young girls from age 18-35. The training which started on the 27th of January till 6th March 2020, with five classes namely: plumbing and pipe fitting; plant and generator mechanics; tiling and masonry; refrigeration and air conditioning repair.

In your centre there is a segment for Nigerian women hall of fame building, could you elaborate more on it?

The Nigerian women hall of fame was set up as a national repository to document and celebrate every success story achieved by Nigerian women and young girls. It showcases the tough roads through which they have journeyed to attain their present status in the affairs of the nation.

What was behind the creation of the hall of fame?

Available statistics reveal that Nigerian women are dynamical, playing active roles in literally all spheres of national development and global impact, yet their achievements are hardly documented. This explains the rationale behind the creation of this highly prestigious edifice for the enrichment of public understanding and appreciation of the history and diverse contributions Nigerian women make to the society. The centre’s hall of fame also provides roles models for young girls and the society at large on immense potential of Nigerian women and their contributions to all aspects of national life.

What are the goals achieved in setting up the hall of fame?

The goal is to profile the unique and vast productive capacities of women and give greater visibility to the work and achievements, thereby creating a national development record for the Nigerian woman.

Which Nigerian women of notable impact did you feature recently in the hall of fame?

The Nigerian women hall of fame currently features a comprehensive display of records of women in pre-colonial days who played noteworthy roles in trade, commerce, politics and the resolving of inter-tribal conflicts. There are also records of contemporary Nigerian women and girls who play leading roles in different aspects of the Nigerian society. These records exist in the form of pictures, plaques, artifacts and memorabilia. Between the first and the ground floor of the hall as you can see are names of notable Nigerian women etched in marble on the wall to include present and past First Ladies of Nigeria such as Her Excellency Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, Maryam Babangida, Stella Obasanjo, Dame Patience Jonathan, to mention a few. Also, Dr Elisabeth Awoliyi, Senator Franca Afegbua, Dr (Mrs) Dora Akunyili, Dr (Mrs) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Mrs Doyin Abiola, Prof Grace Alele William, Mrs Sarah Jibrin, among others.

What are the criteria for induction into the hall of fame?

The criteria of selection for induction into the hall of fame are: being first a woman or a young girl, deceased or alive, achieving recognition in any field of endeavour beneficial to humanity and society; especially in the arts, athletics, business, governance, philanthropy, humanities, science and education.

What are the greatest challenge of the Nigerian women?

Women still have to get through cultural barriers to make progress, such as politics and business. But women have still managed to make progress, even if at a slow pace.

Do you see a woman becoming Nigeria’s president one day?

It’s achievable through a consensus and mass mobilization. Nevertheless, the real change we seek can be achieved through more women being involved in governance at the local government, state and national level. A woman who will emerge as president of Nigeria is more likely to start from a lower position, for her to learn the ropes in politics and governance. She also has to build alliances.

What is your advice for women in Nigeria?

I advice that they get education, learn a skill or trade. This is because with financial independence comes empowerment and enlightenment.