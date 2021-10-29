As part of their efforts at supporting elderly people above 70 years get access to COVID-19 vaccination without stress, the children of the late chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr. Adegbola Dominic, have set up the a non-governmental organisation, Michael Dominic Foundation, in honour of their father, who died recently due of the disease.

According to Ayoola Dominic, a pharmacist, the first son of the deceased, after a funeral service at St. John’s Catholic Church and burial of their father at his residence in Igando, Lagos State, said, “My father is someone worthy of emulation.

“He was someone that loved to always help people and that was his dream. We want to carry on his legacy to ensure that a lot of the elderly people do not get ill or die because of not getting access to COVID-19 vaccines.”

He disclosed that the foundation would be funded by the children, with volunteers that will work with the foundation.

“Our job is to ensure that the elderly people are taken to vaccination centres in the country to get the vaccines without unnecessary stress and hassles,” he said. He enjoined elderly people to take advantage of the opportunity for them to be vaccinated and take COVID-19 seriously.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

Dr. Funmi Olaoye, a medical doctor and first daughter of the diseased, said, “We have set up Michael Dominic Foundation in honour of my father, who was a philantrophist. He loved to help people and we want to carry on his legacy.

The aim of the foundation is to ensure that people who are above 70 years get the opportunity to be vaccinated.

“ My father will be remembered for his honesty, philantrophy and uprightness, he was a goal-getter, a hard working man that loves to help the poor and made a lot of impact on the lives of people both within and outside the country.

Mrs Deborah Dominic, wife of the deceased added her husband was a loving father that cares for people and had the fear of God in him. We set up this foundation to keep his legacy alive because we don’t want what happened to him to happen to other older Nigerians and that is why we want them to be vaccinated.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .