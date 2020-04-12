King Kong Productions in partnership with Dan Akinlolu Films are set to release a new flick, Boju Boju.

Shedding more lights on the movie, the executive producer, Lekan Olaleye popularly known as Agba Inaki, said, “It is time to do more and expand my interest in developing more Yoruba stories and content that resonate with our modern society without compromising on quality. That’s the reason I pull up skills with my amazing and highly respected film director partner, Dan Akinlolu to initiate Boju Boju web series. There is so much we are developing for our fans and followers especially towards the launch of our Inaki TV.”

Akinlolu added that the project is focused on telling stories that people can easily relate with. “I think it is important to take the advantage of the Yoruba in the Diaspora and tell beautiful stories about situations that they are familiar with,” he said.