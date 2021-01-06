It was pomp and pageantry all the way at the Lagos office of Hush’D Makeover Limited on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 a top brand in the beauty industry in Nigeria when they unveiled popular brand influencer, Diiadem (Real name : Adeola Adeyemi Chizoba) as their brand ambassador.

Speaking at the unveiling event, the Chief Executive Officer of Hush’D Makeover, Abiola Omotunde Ahmed reveals why they are signing the beautiful ex model and video vixen to lead the charge in their brand promotion and visibility.

According to her, “She is an ambitious woman who is passionate about beauty and skincare. She understands the importance of looking after your skin despite a hectic schedule which makes her happy to work with us. We love her fresh sense of style, upbeat spirit and like us, recognizes the importance of self-care. Welcome on board Diiadem! We look forward to doing great things with you as our ambassador,” said Abiola Omotunde Ahmed, the Chief Executive Officer of Hush’D Makeover.

“Her keen interest in her skin care routine; her means of communication with the public; her poise and brand identity; and lastly her complexion sealed the deal for us,” she added.

On what will be expected of the brand ambassador, Abiola Ahmed was optimistic that their ambassador will create contents for promotion and generate sales by being sincere about the company’s products and services.

“Our brand is unique in every way. We are a made-in-Nigeria organic skincare brand and we have products and services that are affordable for everyone even the students with our newly launched Lumiere and Glow Better Pack. We let our products speak for us. Hence letting your skin do the talking,” Abiola Ahmed added with pride.

Abiola Ahmed started Hush’D Makeover Limited in 2015 as an extension of her passion. According to her, “My primary goal for Hush’D Makeover Limited is to make men and women feel beautiful and comfortable in their own skin. What has followed is a string of amazing products, which has given our customers a feeling of proud confidence in their skin.”

She holds a degree in Office Technology and Management from the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from London Metropolitan School of Business and Management.