By Vivian Onyebukwa

A Nollywood star and Technical Assistant on Culture to Governor Diri Douye of Bayelsa State, Timi Hadiza Zuofa, has explained the magic wand being deployed by the governor to ensure that there is love among the people of the state.

She said the governor’s resolve to run an all inclusive government, which does not discriminate against political interests or affiliations, has ensured tremendous development, unity, love, peace and understanding among the people and promoted progress.

Speaking about the forthcoming celebration of two years in office of the governor which is scheduled for February 14, Zuofa, a Theatre Artiste and Television personality, said: “February 14 is not just unique on the calendar but also a day that the Bayelsans would look back and continue to thank God Almighty for being God. Why I said this is because sometimes humans get carried away with lots of things, forgetting that there is a Supreme Being that will give final say in what we do. On the gubernatorial poll that took place in Bayelsa between Governor Diri of PDP and Mr. David Lyon of APC, Bayelsans went to the polls and after the poll, a lot of disagreement and misgivings came up and the case was taken to Court.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“The parties went back and forth and in fact, it was almost like PDP had lost the case but as God would have it, at the last minute when some of us had lost hope, the outcome was announced by the Supreme Court on February 13, 2020 and Senator Diri was declared the winner and the governor of Bayelsa State.

“February 14 is also unique because it was the day our dear governor was sworn in, signaling the begininng of prosperous years ahead for our dear state. Senator Diri is a lover of peace and this declaration came up on the eve of February 14. We all know what the date stands for. Worldwide, it is set aside in most parts of the world to celebrate valentine; it is a day set aside to show love to all, irrepective of who they are. It is a day everyone share gifts to affirm their love for one another.

So, what does Governor Douye Diri do in a day like this. After this election he took it upon himself to bring all Bayelsans together because the things that happened during the poll pulled many families apart, but the governor used the date to preach tolerance, love and understanding among Bayelsans. The governor believes that the state belongs to everybody and we cannot destroy it because of our selfish interests and ambitions.

“So, he opened his doors widely and invited all, even the opposition parties, irrsepective of the political parties you belong to, come together with us to build Bayelsa. We should put our selfish interests aside and focus on building Bayelsa collectively, and it has worked. The governor said he prefers to bring all together. He has a clear picture of what he wants Bayelsa to be like in the next 5, 6 years so he wants all hands on deck to realize his dreams. And this is working because it is about love. He wants Bayelsans to love themselves, think first that you are a Bayelsan irrespective of any party you belong to collaborate with the government in building the state, and God has been helping him”.

Zuofa also who revealed that Governor Diri has performed creditably well in the area of providing dividends of democracy for his people, added that there has been a huge turnaround in the fortunes of the state, especially in the areas of economy, education, agriculture, social infrastructure and others.



She further stated that the government of Senator Diri has been codenamed “Government of Prosperity”, because of its sundry plan to eradicate poverty within the shortest possible time.

She explained the role her unit will be playing in the celebration of the two years of Governor Diri in office: “My unit’s contribution towards the February 14 celebration which would mark the 2 years of this prosperity government, is to perform a special musical drama. The Governor Diri’s government is tagged Prosperity government because it is a government that is interested in developing the people such that poverty would be no more in the shortest possible time. From my office, I am producing a musical drama titled, “Biokpo”. It is written and directed by Dan Kpodo. The musical drama centres around human struggles and the victory that comes with perseverance, love and understanding, etc. The performance’s theme is centred around our February 14 celebration and that is why it is picked. The culture sector in Bayelsa is set to be fully revamped such that the state would soon be exporting her cultural products in order to shore up her lnternally Generated Revenue (IGR)” .

Continuing she said, “The government has been trying to bring all together irrespective of party affiliations. The governor has been doing a lot. He has performed admirably well in the areas of education, security, agriculture development, and many other things that the indigenes can benefit from and it is an all inclusive government as all are benefitting from the dividends of democracy this government is dishing out.

“The government is doing a lot to preserve and promote our people’s culture. When you talk about developing the culture of a people, first of all, you have to bring the people together, and of course you know that culture brings the people together. sector in the state.