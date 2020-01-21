Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu has given the reason why the police had to take over Ojota, where today’s Amotekum solidarity walk was billed to take place.

He said the police had to storm the venue because they wanted to starve off possible challenges that might arise from the gathering.

He said the police merely acted proactively.

“There were rumours of protest and of course you know that Ojota harbours many parks (one being that of the) National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), (so) we had to be proactive so that there won’t be (any) breakdown of law and order,” he said.