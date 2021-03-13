Don’t think that our union is only for the Northerners. My Vice President is an Igbo man from Anambra State. Our chairman in Ebonyi State is a pastor. In our union, we don’t practise tribalism, discrimination on the basis of religion or ethnicity. We are talking about traders and anybody that is involved in transporting foods and cows is our member. If you are a Christian, go to your church, and after service come. If you are a Muslim, go to your mosque. After you have finished come. And if you are a pagan, go and do your juju, then come and let us join hands for the good of the country. I repeat, the reason we went on this strike was that there was no leader, no government functionary, no politician or traditional ruler who regarded us as human beings. Our member’s life – be it Igbo, Yoruba, Agatu, Hausa or Fulani is very dear to us. If you transport cows to the South, the Yoruba will buy, Igbo will buy, Hausa will buy. We are the same in this country.

We have not calculated what we lost in Shasha, but we have pictures of those killed, houses and shops razed, trailers burnt and goods destroyed. We are still coming up with that, but we have calculated what we lost in Aba during the EndSARS. We have video clips, we have pictures. How much did you ask the Federal Government to pay your union over the EndSARS loss? We are expecting the Federal Government to pay us N4.7 billion for what we lost during the EndSARS protest in the South. We have not completed the calculation of what we lost at Shasha, Oyo State. When we have done with the computation, we will tell the Federal Government and they should be ready to pay. What has the Federal Government done since you demanded N4.7bn compensation? We have written and nobody listened to us, but now that Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello and Fani Kayode stepped in, we shall see what will come out of it. At the meeting, Fani Kayode said he represented the governors of South-West and South- East. We reminded him that this issue of character assassination against our people is not good, and that as a former minister, he should know that. We presented these issues before them. Governor Bello, Fani Kayode, Chairman of Northern Governors Forum, myself, and the secretary of the union took the matter up to Aso Rock Villa to see the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, who promised to take it up to the president. We are waiting to see what the government will do. Some people and communities have said they will stop eating cow meat. Don’t you think it will affect your members? There is no problem with that. Eating cow meat is not by force. Even if you say you will not eat our food, it is your problem. Nobody can force anybody to eat beef or buy cows. There is nothing that concerns us with that. This is discrimination. As they are killing our people, so we don’t have the right to talk? Our lives are like mosquitoes or butterflies; they are killing us and you say we shouldn’t talk. They are killing our members and nobody has said anything. You can’t force somebody to buy anything. Why didn’t Benue food sellers join the strike? Our grouse is that upon all we have suffered, the government hasn’t listened to us or considered our plights. Yes, it is true that Benue people didn’t join us in the strike, but that is not a problem. Anyone who hears our problem can support us or not, but the reasons going on strike are genuine. People argue that since the North is engaging in food blockade to the South and the South can also block petrol go- ing to South. Don’t you think this can create a serious problem in the country? This is entirely different. The foods and cattle we transport to the South are for individuals and not for the Federal Government, state governments or even local governments. Nobody gave us loans. This is our personal efforts and drives. Patrol belongs to the Federal Government, it is not for individuals. We are talking of the killings of our people, and they are talking about patrol. So if you say you will not bring patrol to the North, it is between them and Federal Government, there is nothing that concerns us. I know what they are doing, the Oduduwa, Biafra, they want to divide this country. If they succeed, we Northerners can never be at a loss. Our leaders are cheating us because we have petrol in the North. Do they think that if they don’t bring fuel to the North that we will die? Let s go back to Nigeria’s history. It was the money generated in the North from cotton, groundnut and other farm produce that was used for oil exploration in the South. These people should be told that the oil they are talking about belongs to Nigeria and not for individuals.