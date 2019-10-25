The Federal Government has thrown its full weight behind this year’s All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

Themed: ‘Feel Africa’, the glamorous event holds from November 20-23, 2019 at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, AFRIMA is one of the biggest awards for the music industry in Africa and so government will continue to provide an enabling environment for it to thrive.

“When you look at the All Africa Music Awards, it’s one of the biggest awards for the music industry in Africa, and what government has done in the past is to provide the enabling environment for the awards to take place.

“We provided support services for AFRIMA, we gave them the backing they need and I think it’s on record that the AFRIMA editions that have been held in Nigeria have been among the most successful.

“This year again, we are ready to partner AFRIMA professionally, give them the maximum support such as effective media coverage and also help them in reaching out to other critical stakeholders,” he said.

Mohammed further stated that part of the reasons why Nigeria has successfully hosted the music awards was because the country has relaxed its visa regime, with the visa-on-arrival policy, thus making it easier for people to come into the country.