Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Peoples Democratic Party in Delta State has given reasons for the one-month suspension slammed on a former deputy speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr. Friday Osanebi.

Osanebi who was deputy speaker from 2015 to 2019, currently represents Ndokwa East constituency at the House.

In a statement by the state publicity secretary of the party, Ifeanyi Osuoza, said the PDP State Working Committee (SWC) handed down the suspension as a result of acts and allegations against the embattled lawmaker.

He said the allegations and actions were potentially inimical to the peace and harmony of the party, and tantamount to causing discord and disaffection among loyal party members.

Osuoza said the one month suspension takes immediately effect, adding that the party’s disciplinary committee which will be inaugurated next Tuesday, would look into the issue.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker has accepted the decision of the SWC, saying that his suspension was to strengthen the party and make it a more robust and united entity.

Osanebi in a statement by his special assistant on media and publicity, Ralph Obinne Agbanashi, said there was no cause for alarm, urging his supporters to remain calm.

He said there was no need to panic, but that the issues were under control