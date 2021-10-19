From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Ahead of the 2023 general election a group under the umbrella of The Concerned Citizens of Enugu State, has appealed to former Deputy President of the Senate, Chief Ike Ekweremadu to show interest in the governorship of the state.

The group which described Ekweremadu as the true image of the type of a leader Enugu state needed for total revival and transformation, was happy that God has made him available now that he was needed most at home.

Noting that visionary leadership was transformative, the Concerned Citizens said that a great leader anticipates events, influences the future and enables people to flourish in fundamental ways.

In a statement issued on behalf of The Concerned Citizens of Enugu State by the President, Nigeria Students in Australia and Coordinator Enugu State PDP Youth Wing in Australia, Onal Tochukwu, the group further said that the true mark of a leader was the willingness to stick with a bold course of action, an unconventional business and political strategy, a unique policy-development roadmap, a controversial and aggressive push for policy implementation.

“Without wasting time, it is on this note that we write to state categorically that if Ekweremadu will agree to run for the next governor of Enugu state, he will not only make the best governor the state ever produced, he will bring about Igbo unity to champion a just cause that will benefit the entire South East region and no one will doubt his capabilities to get the job done as he will bring forth his strong connection and wide range of experience and wisdom for the growth and peace of the nation,” they added.

Ekweremadu they said singled himself as the most outstanding Senator in the South East and “the only politician in Igbo land that has empowered more people than any other with hundreds of projects attracted not just for the Enugu people but entire South East. His patriotism and empathy knows no bound and he has proved himself not just as defender of the people but the most innovative and progressives elected public officer in the East of the Niger.

“So if Sen. Ekweremadu can achieve all these as a senator, then as the Governor of Enugu state; findings by reputable poll agents shows that Sen. Ike Ekweremadu will not only transform Enugu state with state of the arts infrastructures, he will bring about mass advancement of the people especially among youths. His wide range of experience and exposure is an added advantage.

“Senator Ekweremadu has performed better than any elected public servant in the east of the Niger which was why the people of Enugu East Senatorial Zone not only insist he continue to represent them with massive support like never seen in the history of any elected officer in the zone and beyond.”