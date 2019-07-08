Tony John, Port Harcourt

Host communities of Oil Mining License (OML) 25 in Kula, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, have said their approval for the reopening of the shutdown flow station operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), in the area, is in the interest of peace and safety of the natives.

They also thanked Governor Nyesom Wike and the Federal Government for intervening in the protracted disputes between the host communities and Shell.

Amanyanabo of Opu-Kula Kingdom, Hope Opusingi, told newsmen in Port Harcourt, at the weekend, during a peaceful protest, that the OML 25 host communities have lost confidence in the indigenous oil firm operating in the area.

Opusingi said though Shell has its shortcomings, the past three years, had brought more oppression and arrest of traditional rulers than the years Shell operated in Kula before the shutting down of the flow station in 2017.

“Since 2013, we took an action to shutdown Chevron and as a result of that shutdown, Chevron divested its assets to an indigenous company as a result of our request that, this is what we want.

“The take over happened in 2016. Since that time, till today, we have no more peace.

“Shell has been shutdown for two years plus. In the close of 2018 business year, the Federal Government, on October 25, 2018, decided to extend the licence for another term of 20 years.

“After seeing the documents, our people met and decided to leave the flow station.

“We see the last 50 years of Shell operation, we have not heard or seen an OML operator arresting traditional rulers. We have never seen that,” he said.

Opu-Kula monarch said people, who were still occupying the Shell flow station, were not natives, but “imported.”