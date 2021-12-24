The chairman of Irukka Online Limited, the owners of Romeo’s Pizza and Coldberry Ice Cream, Ifeanyi Onwubiko , has given reason for opening many branches of the quick service restaurants all over the country.

At a briefing at the opening of their Festac Town branch, he said having many branches of a business is a strategy that help in bulk purchases of materials and there by save cost.

He explained that having many branches would also help them in contributing their own quota towards reducing the unemployment rate in the country.

According to him, they are taking a cue from McDonalds in the United States that has provided the biggest employment for the people of America.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He said from Thursday to Saturday, they opened three outlets in different parts of Lagos, adding that their outlets in Garaki and Gwarimpa areas of Abuja have already employed hundreds of Nigerians.

Onwubiko said that Romeo’s Pizza is a franchise of Romeo’s Pizza of the State of Ohio in the United States and that it is currently the fastest growing pizza company in the whole of United States.

His words: “ The reason we are in branch opening spree, opening three different outlets in the last three days, is because we want to be like McDonalds in the United States. McDonalds has provided the most jobs than any other business in the history of the United States.”