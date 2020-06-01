Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State, Sir John Ngbede has attributed the overwhelming victory of his party in last Saturday’s council polls in the state to the preparedness of the party for the election.

Recall that the PDP cleared all the chairmanship seats in all the 23 local government areas as well as all the councillorship positions in all the 276 council wards of the state in the election.

Ngbede who spoke to newsmen in his office on Monday said, “the PDP won the elections because we have been campaigning while other parties were busy going to court.”

He explained that the party’s victory was a form of compensation for what the PDP government under the leadership of Governor Samuel Ortom is doing in the state.

Reacting to the non participation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which is the main opposition party in the state in the election, the PDP Chairman said the party never showed any sign of readiness for the election.

“APC was not ready for the election because they didn’t even go to buy forms from BSIEC. The people exercised their franchise and we won overwhelmingly.

“APC was only sponsoring write-ups but we have gone beyond that. A few of them that bought forms did not go round to campaign. The APC wanted to ambush the process by going to court but they lost.

“In 2023, we will go into the contest. We will buy forms in 2023 and we are optimistic of victory in 2023,” Ngbede said.

The process for the selection of chairman was very transparent and allows d in the constitution of the the party.

The PDP government in the last one year has tried. Especially in the area of education and recruitment of over 5000 teachers. Also in the area of infrastructure