Magnus Eze and Jude Chinedu, Enugu

South East governors rose from a meeting in Enugu, yesterday, explaining why they would not adopt the Amotekun regional security model of the South West states.

Chairman of the forum, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, who addressed newsmen after the meeting, said they had inaugurated a joint security committee in August last year, long before their South West counterparts.

Umahi, who was flanked by the host governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, his Abia counterpart, Okezie Ikpeazu, and Anambra State Deputy Governor, Dr. Nkem Okeke, disclosed that they received report from the joint security committee.

According to him, the forum noted as follows: “That the South East governors had formed their South East joint security on July 28, 2019, and inaugurated her committee on joint security on the 31st of August 2019.

“Forum took briefing from the chairman of the South East joint security ommittee and are satisfied with all the arrangements that will lead to South East state Houses of Assembly to enact a law to back up the South East Security Programme with a name to the outfit.

“We wish to assure our people that we have our state vigilate and the Forest Guards in all the South East states, who work with security agencies daily in our various communities for protection of life and property; we again assure our people that the protection of their lives and property is paramount to us and we are committed to just doing that.

“We thank the Ohanaeze for visiting us in our meeting, as we note all the useful advice given to the forum. We pledge to work with them for the benefit of our people.”

Umahi also stated that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi briefed the and expressed satisfaction with ongoing work on the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

They applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for speedy release of funds for the project.

On the Enugu-Port Harcourt Federal highway, the forum expressed concerns about the slow pace of work, especially on the Abia-Rivers axis, after it was briefed by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

While thanking the federal government for the quality of the road, they appealed to the President to release funds to the Chinese contractor to fix the road before the rainy season.

Notable Igbo leaders, including President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, former Governor of Old Anambra state, Senator Jim Nwobodo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, and others joined the governors in the meeting.