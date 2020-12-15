From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said his criticism of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should not be misunderstood to mean there was irredeemable crisis in the party.

He maintained that since he lacked the capacity to defect to another political party, particularly, the All Progressives Congress (APC), he would continue to speak out against perceived abnormalities in the PDP to ensure it does not die.

He made the clarification when friends and political associates visited to felicitate with him and his wife, Justice Suzzette Eberechi Nyesom-Wike on his birthday at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Sunday night.

Governor Wike explained that as founding member of the PDP, he would continue to speak against whatever is militating against the progress of the party irrespective of who is in charge of the NWC.

The governor said he has experienced several persecutions in his political journey and cannot imagine if any other governor had been fought like him and survived.

Wike said he would continue to stand on the path of truth to defend the interest of the state. He said he would never consider anyone who is opposed to the interest of Rivers State as a friend.

The governor said his preoccupation has always been to use every opportunity he has in public service to advance society and improve the quality of life of the people.

He dismissed insinuation that he was concentrating development in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

“I want to challenge anyone to tell me which local government you can’t find the presence of our government. I can tell you exactly what we’re doing in each local government. People say all your development is in one area. I say fine, it means there’s development. However, it is concentrated in one area. I should be happy that I have come to develop part of the state. When you come too, you can develop another part. No one person can develop the whole areas of the state.”

Speaking on behalf of the State Executive Council, Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Banigo, said Governor Wike has been a friend and leader who is focused, vibrant and determined to fulfil his promises to Rivers people.

She said his development signatures were not only on the six flyover bridges constructed to ease traffic difficulties in Port Harcourt and Obio-Akpor LGAs, but also in upgraded and new hospitals, quality schools, harmonised taxes and waivers in order to help businesses to grow in the state.

She said the entire Executive Council members feel blessed to be part of the new Rivers vision and were resolved to continue to support the governor to complete his good plans for the state.

Chairman of the National Assembly Caucus, Senator George Sekibo, said they were motivated by his leadership and had resolved to stand up courageously to defend the interest of Rivers people and government at all times.

South-South Zonal Vice Chairman of PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, said members of the party in the region were proud of Governor Wike, who has become the shining light of the party in the country and commended his principled stand on national issues e.

State PDP chairman, Desmond Akawor, described the governor as number one salesman of the party whose performance has endeared the party to every resident.

Akawor explained that when the immediate past governor pulled some members of the PDP to the All Progressives Congress, the existence of the PDP was threatened. But, Governor Wike was able to galvanise others to ensure the party retained its dominance of the political space in Rivers State.

Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, who represented Abia North senatorial district in the eighth National Assembly, described Governor Wike as national colossus, enigma and miracle worker who has sustained his project delivery efforts in a manner that the blind could see.

“He is such a courageous, fearless leader, that he will tell you exactly what it is irrespective of whose ox is gored. That’s why those of us who are privileged to be his friends, we don’t even hide it,” he stated.

Former senator representing Rivers South East, Olaka Nwogu, said Governor Wike has laid a fresh foundation upon which the state can continue to grow in terms of development and leadership.

He asserted that with such benchmark, Governor Wike has made Rivers people to never settle for less, saying that people can boldly define what is done in terms of quality and in quality.

Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, Dr. Lars Richter, described the developmental transformation of the state under Governor Wike as incredible.

General Manager, Group Zonal Head of Zenith Bank, Mr. Sunday Ilegar, said Governor Wike is a leader called by God and given to Nigeria as a precious gift to become the hope of the common man, provider of dividend of democracy, and has remained as s man of truth.