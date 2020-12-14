From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said his criticism of the National Working Committee (NWC) of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should not be misunderstood to mean there is irredeemable crisis in the party.

Governor Wike has also maintained that since he lacks the capacity to decamp to another political party, particularly, the All Progressives Congress, he would continue to speak out against perceived abnormalities in the PDP to ensure it does not die.

He made the clarification when friends and political associates paid him a surprise visit, to felicitate with him and his wife, Justice Suzzette Eberechi Nyesom-Wike on his birthday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Sunday night.

Governor Wike, explained that as a founding member of the PDP, he would continue to speak against whatever is militating against the progress of the party, irrespective of who is in charge of the NWC.

Speaking further, the governor said he has experienced several persecutions in his political journey and cannot imagine if any other governor had been fought like him and survived.

Wike said he would continue to stand on the path of truth to defend the interest of the state.

According to him, anyone who is opposed to the interest of Rivers state will never be considered a friend by him.

He used the occasion to further acknowledge God’s benevolence towards him and his family, particularly, for the privilege to become the governor of the state.

The governor said his preoccupation has always been to use every opportunity he has in public service to advance society and improve the quality of life of the people.

He dismissed insinuation that he was concentrating development in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

“I want to challenge anyone to tell me which local government that you can’t find the presence of our government. I can tell you exactly what we’re doing in each local government.

“People say all your development is in one area. I say fine, it means there’s development. However, it is concentrated in one area. I should be happy that I have come to develop part of the state. When you come too, you can develop another part of the state. No one person can develop the whole areas of the state.”

Speaking on behalf of the State Executive Council, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Banigo, said Governor Wike has been a friend and leader who is focused, vibrant, and determined to fulfil his promises to Rivers people.

According to her, his development signatures were not only on the six flyover bridges constructed to ease traffic difficulties in Port Harcourt and Obio-Akpor LGAs, but also in upgraded and new hospitals, quality schools, harmonised taxes and waivers in order to help businesses to grow in the state.

She said the entire Executive Council members feel blessed to be part of the News Rivers Vision, and they were resolved to continue to support the hard working governor to complete his good plans for the state.

Chairman of the National Assembly Caucus, Senator George Sekibo, said they were delighted to have the governor on the saddle because he has continued to drive development to every local government areas of the state.

He said they were motivated by his leadership and have resolved to also stand up courageously to defend the interest of Rivers people and the government at all times.

On his part, the South-South Zonal Vice Chairman of PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, said members of the party in the region were proud of Governor Wike, who has become the shining light of the party in the country.

He commended the governor for his principled stand on national issues even if some persons may not like him for what he says, saying those who believe that Nigeria can be better than what it is today would continue to cherish his stance.

State PDP chairman, Desmond Akawor, described the governor as the number one salesman of the party whose performance in office has endeared the party to every resident in the state.

Akawor explained that when the immediate past governor of the State pulled some members of the PDP to the All Progressives Congress, the existence of the PDP was threatened. But, Governor Wike as a fervent PDP stalwart, was able to galvanise others to ensure the party retains its dominance of the political space in Rivers State.

Also speaking, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, who represented Abia North Senatorial District in the eighth National Assembly, described Governor Wike as a national colossus, an enigma and a miracle worker who has sustained his project delivery efforts in a manner that the blind could see.

“He has become the mouthpiece of the less privileged, the only courageous leader we have today in this country. He is such a courageous, fearless leader, that he will tell you exactly what it is irrespective of whose ox is gored. That’s why those of us who are privileged to be his friends, we don’t even hide it”, he stated.

Former senator representing Rivers South East Senatorial District, Olaka Nwogu, said Governor Wike has laid a fresh foundation upon which the state can continue to grow in terms of development and leadership.

Senator Nwogu asserted that with such benchmark, Governor Wike has made Rivers people to never settle for less, saying that people can boldly define what is done in terms of quality and in quality.

“Governor Wike is a man who touches anything and it becomes gold. We are so proud of you and we think God has brought you at this time to redeem us from what our history was almost turning into. You’re the benchmark by which leadership can be measured”, Nwogu stated.

On his part, the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, Dr. Lars Richter, described the developmental transformation of the state under Governor Wike as incredible.

“I’m really proud to be a part of this positive development. Thank you for the trust and cooperation. It is not only that the projects will be funded, it is also of the professional role you play as we try to solve problems with each project as we work together. It’s highly efficient, professional and I’m very proud to be part of this success story”, he stated.

The General Manager, Group Zonal Head of Zenith Bank, Mr. Sunday Ilegar, said Governor Wike is a leader called by God and given to Nigeria as a precious gift to become the hope of the common man, provider of dividend of democracy, and has remained as s man of truth.

“All eyes have seen his works. God will continue to use you to do great and might things. He is a gift to Rivers and Nigeria. When Governor Wike speaks, people want to listen because he stands for the truth”, Ilegar said.