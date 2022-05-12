From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said there is no going back on its decision to continue with its ongoing strike following Federal Government’s failure to honour the 2009 agreement.

This came as the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) staged a protest at the national secretariat of APC, Abuja.

NANS, specifically appealed to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to thoroughly probe every aspirant that picked the N100 million presidential nomination form towards unraveling their source of fund.

In Ibadan, Oyo State, aggrieved students also took to the streets to demanded an end to the strike, which began three months ago.

However, ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osedeke, has insisted that the union took the ‘difficult decision’ after exhausting all avenues available to amicably settle the matter with the Federal Government.

“Let me give you an example, because this is where we are getting it wrong, when the airline operators said they were going to stop the flights, the Senate and House of Representatives quickly stepped in. This is because they are affected; they quickly rushed in and addressed the problem, why would they not resolve that of the education sector that is affecting the children of the poor and the ordinary people

“If the government is willing to resolve the issues affecting Nigerians, then there would be no need to go on strike. The problem is the will of government to resolve issues,” he said.

ASUU on Monday extended its roll-over strike which started on February 14 by another 12 weeks.

The striking lecturers’ demands include, funding of the revitalisation of public universities, Earned Academic Allowances, University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) and promotion arrears. Others are the renegotiation of 2009 ASUU-FG Agreement and the inconsistency in Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System.

Osedeke said none of these demands have been met by the Federal Government.

“All the issues that made us to go on strike are still there; that is the revitalisation fund, that is putting more money into universities and revitalising the infrastructure in the universities. There is also the issue of our mode of payments in the universities. There is no university in the world where lecturers are paid salaries from the Accountant General’s Office. We have challenged them to provide one, if universities are universal body, why are they doing things differently. We talk of negotiation of agreement, proliferation of universities, among others, so there are lots of issues that they have not resolved,” he said.

The ASUU president said that government had also refused to accept UTAS which had been tested and passed with a scored 99.3 per cent.

He urged the Federal Government to do the needful in order for students to return to schools.