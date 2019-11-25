Ahwotu of Urhoboland, Johnson Barovbe, has thrown his weight behind the re-election of Olorogun Moses Taiga as president general of Urhobo social cultural organisation, Urhobo Progress Union (UPU).

A statement by Barovbe, who is proprietor of Westminster College, Lagos, said Taiga remains the best candidate for UPU president general.

“I supported him during the first election that brought him into power and I am supporting him again. Taiga has performed to expectations. He has fulfilled most of his electoral promises. Under his leadership, the Urhobo Cultural Centre Uvwiamughe, which used to be an eye-sore, is now a beautiful edifice. The micro-finance bank and the Mukoro Mowoe University projects, which he promised, are ongoing. and I believe more progress will be made during his second term,” Barovbe said.

He also lauded Taiga for resolving the intractable disunity among Urhobos in the UK.