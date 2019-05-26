Gilbert Ekezie

Diabetes is a disease in which the body’s ability to produce or respond to insulin, a hormone made by the pancreas, is impaired resulting in abnormal metabolism of carbohydrates and high levels of glucose in the blood, otherwise called blood sugar.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of AKO Group of Companies, Mr Obiora Atuchukwu, diabetes is seen by medical experts as a major systemic illness known to cause serious health complications like heart disease, blindness, stroke, high blood pressure, nerve damage, narrowing of blood vessels, kidney failure, and amputation of the lower limbs etc.

Atuchukwu, whose company has been in the forefront of the battle to avail Nigerians of an efficacious therapy for the ailment, noted that his organisation is giving diabetes a serious fight because of the danger it poses to humans. “If diabetes is not given the adequate treatment it deserves, over time, it could lead to damage to small vessels, referred to as micro-vascular diseases. In fact, the ailment increase infection risk and has killed so many Nigerians in the recent time.”

He said that Type 2 diabetes in particular has a number of drug treatment options to be taken by mouth known as oral anti-hyperglycaemic drugs or oral hypoglycemic drugs like

Dykure Herbal Capsules and Diabiz Herbal Tea, products of India Ayurvedic herbal medications solely marketed in Africa by Ako Group of Companies.

According to him lifestyle measures that are critical to Type 2 diabetes management are diet and exercise, and these remain important parts of treatment when Dykure Capsules and Diabiz Tea are applied. “Lifestyle measures like exercise and diet are very important factors while treating diabetes with the Dykure and Diabiz.”

Atuchukwu also explained that people with Type 1 diabetes cannot use oral pills for treatment, but instead should take insulin, which helps glucose from food get into one’s cells to be used for energy.

Atuchukwu further stated that Ako Group is fighting diabetes harder with the Indian Ayurvedic medicines that have been living up to expectations. “The drugs are usually combined with lifestyle measures in lowering glucose levels to a particular target.

He therefore advised that people should not ignore the symptoms of diabetes which include increased thirst, frequent urination, extreme hunger, unexplained weight loss, presence of ketones in the urine, fatigue, irritability, blurred vision, slow-healing sores, frequent infections, such as gums, skin and vaginal infections.