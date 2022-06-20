A sports and entertainment company, BetKing (BK), has launched an initiative geared towards supporting entrepreneurial empowerment in Nigeria.

The company said the initiative, tagged: ‘100 BK shop giveaway’ aims to provide 100 long-standing cashiers and agents with fully furnished shops to help them upscale their businesses.

Adim Isiakpona, chief operating officer of King Makers, said the programme strategically ties into BetKing’s commitment to positively impact lives within communities they operate and beyond.

The company recently presented 45 shops to agents in Lagos and aims to deliver the remaining 55 shops to agents across other states in Nigeria. Through this initiative, BetKing maximises value for its loyal partners by enriching them with resources designed to endear their spirits towards sustainable business continuity.

“At Kingmakers, our cashiers and agents, are some of our most important assets as the success of BetKing is strongly tied to their commitment. The 100 BK Shop giveaway exercise was designed to show our appreciation to our loyal agents and cashiers and encourage them to continue promoting ThatBetKingFeeling across Nigeria,” Isiakpona said.

He described the project as strategically important particularly now that the entrepreneurship space in Nigeria is faced with several issues, which is challenging development.

