Timothy Olanrewaju,Maiduguri

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum has explained why he was holding the first retreat for his commissioners in a volatile town once seized by Boko Haram.

Zulum, in an address at Damask, a town considered the theatre of Boko Haram violence, said he decided to jettison the idea of holding the retreat in areas considered safe to one seen as volatile to remind the commissioners of the reality confronting the state.

“The wisdom of convening this retreat in Damasak, headquarters of Mobbar Local Government Area in the most troubled part of this state is to bring all of us, face to face with the realities of our challenges

“Our circumstancs are not normal. If we decide to hold our retreat in Maiduguri, Abuja or perhaps at Obudu Cattle ranch in Cross Rivers state, we may not be totally true to ourselves and sensitive to the plight of our people,” Zulum said.