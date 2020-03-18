Brown Chimezie

Chief Solomon Ogbonna is the President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State. In this interview, he speaks about achievements of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Abule Ado explosion, issue of regional security and other key national issues.

We heard you are planning to honour some dignitaries including the governor of Lagos State, Sanwo-Olu, what are your reasons?

Yes, we want to appreciate our stakeholders and dignitaries especially those who have contributed immensely to the welfare of Ndigbo in Lagos State. We also want to use the occasion to appreciate the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his APC administration for the delivery of dividends of democracy to Lagosians including Ndigbo. In fact, the actions of the Sanwo-Olu administration is reminiscent of the Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration, when Lagos experienced a massive leap in infrastructural development. Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the forbearer, torch-bearer and Pathfinder for the new Lagos State. We are happy that Sanwo-Olu is threading on the same path to turn the dream for mega city into reality. This is an extra ordinary Igbo celebration, meant to recognize and honour individuals and organisations that are making impact in the lives of Ndigbo in Lagos State. One such individual and organisation is governor Sanwo-Olu and his APC administration of Lagos State. The programmes of Sanwo-Olu administration impact much on the lives of Ndigbo especially with the peace at the markets and places of business in Lagos. Igbo traders at various markets in Lagos will testify to the fact that the markets are peaceful, as activities of area boys and miscreants have reduced drastically. Furthermore, Ndigbo in Lagos especially widows who are members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo have been benefiting from the empowerment programmes of Sanwo-Olu administration. By and large, Ndigbo are enjoying the benefits of aligning and identifying with the ruling party in the state. In fact, the narrative has changed, as Ndigbo live in harmony with indigenes of our host state, Lagos.

We are also honouring such Igbo personalities as Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odi (CEO, Ultimos Ltd.), Pauly Emenike (CEO, Nerus Pharmaceutical Ltd), Chief Sunday Nwodo (CEO, New Planet Hotel Ltd), Emeka Onwuka (Former CEO, Diamond Bank). These are benefactors of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos, supporting us financially and morally. The celebration and investiture is to appreciate the massive support of these individuals to the welfare of Ndigbo in Lagos State.

What is your view on the handling of the coronavirus case by Lagos State government?

The Covid-19 is a plague spreading across the world and world leaders are battling the epidemic. All governments are doing their best to stop the spread of the virus. Lagos State government’s response to the index case was prompt and that has restricted the spread of the virus. So, I give the Sanwo-Olu administration pass mark for the quick response. I equally appreciate the medical personnel and scientists who are working hard to prevent the spread of the Covid-19, thereby protecting us. We should heed the advice and counseling of the scientists in practising personal hygiene especially regular hand wash. Though, we are lucky, the virus is not spreading, but the government has to step up actions in providing all materials necessary to fight the virus especially test kits and protective wears. The protective wears should be readily available at all medical facilities across the country to shield the medical personnel from infection as they attend to suspected cases. I heard of the pandemonium at University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Enugu when a suspected Covid-19 patient was brought to the hospital. The patient was rejected by the hospital, an indication that the teaching hospital was not prepared to handle Covid-19 cases. The teaching hospital might not be the holding facility for Covid-19 patients, but they should have basic testing kits and protective kits to assess suspected cases. Thank God, the patient was admitted at Park Lane hospital, Enugu and the sample taken to Edo State returned negative result. I use this opportunity to call on all governments in the country to step up arrangements to restrict the spread of the virus. We should be pro-active and not wait for the surge in the cases before acting.

What is your feeling about the gas explosion at Abule Ado, Amuwo Odofin LGA, Lagos, considering the large population of Ndigbo in that area?

It’s not just about Ndigbo, but also about Nigerians losing their lives and properties in such horrific accident. My condolences to bereaved families as I pray Almighty God to grant the deceased eternal rest in his kingdom, heaven. The initial statement from official quarter is that the explosion was from gas pipeline, but we are yet to know what caused the pipeline to explode. It’s disheartening as innocent lives including those of school children and their principal were lost. I call on the authorities concerned to probe well and ascertain the cause of the pipeline explosion with a view to stopping future incidents. We are liaising with our people at Amuwo Odofin to get full details of the casualty and the Igbo people affected. We will make time to visit the area and commiserate with the victims.

What is your view on the clamour for regional security outfits?

The question borders on national issue and the most appropriate persons to comment on this, is the President General of Ohanaeze, Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo and members of the national executive council. Nevertheless, I, as citizen of Nigeria and leader of Ndigbo in Lagos State can express my personal view on the matter. First of all, security outfits especially the police, army, immigration, etc, are under the watch of the federal authority as stipulated by the Constitution. But the state governors are the chief security officers of their respective states. These elected officers receive security reports and briefings from the national security operatives especially the police in their respective states. So, they are in better positions to articulate appropriate response to prevailing security challenges in their states. In that vein, state governors at different geo-political zones could come up with regional security outfits or maintain individual state outfits. It is their calls to make, and they should do what they deem appropriate to secure the lives and properties of their citizens and all people residing and doing business in their states. If the governors need advice and suggestions from socio-cultural organisations like Ohanaeze Ndigbo, our national executive would articulate and offer such advice and suggestions.