To appreciate Nigeria’s rich history and showcase Lagos State as the entertainment capital of Africa, Balmoral Group and Temple Management have partnered to unleash a first-of-its-kind 3-day show tagged: ‘Lagos Independence Festival of Excellence (LIFE).

According to Ezekiel Adamu, CEO of Balmoral Group, from October 1-3, 2022 at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, a symbolic edifice that was the setting for the signing of Nigeria’s Declaration of Independence in 1960, families will come together for an unlimited experience. He, however, added that the lackluster and indifference that have always marked the Independence Day celebration would be corrected by L.I.F.E Festival.

Adamu explained further: “Indeed, October 1st does not have to be like a funeral. We felt that the narrative of celebrating independence in Nigeria is changing and we needed to do something about it. We thought to create an event that is educative for the children and entertaining for the adults. We intended to start this year but concluded that a nationwide event of this sort needed proper planning. So, we pushed it to next year and announced our plans a year prior.”

Shedding more light on the concert, Winifred Okpapi, Head of Strategy, Temple Management, said the festival would be divided into “daytime and nighttime series, catering to the unique needs of both children and adults.”

