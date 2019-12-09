President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has advanced reasons the ninth Senate was in a hurry to deliver on some of the targets set in its legislative agenda.

Lawan said the Senate is conscious of the need to act fast before the 2023 politics start to slow down governance.

He spoke at the end of year get-together/award ceremony organised by management for the staff of the Senate.

“We came with our own ideas, our own agenda as Distinguished Senators of the ninth Senate.

“We passed our agenda. What we intend to do as Senators to enhance good governance in Nigeria is to make Nigeria better for the citizens. And of course, the way we want to go is different from the way of the past because perhaps the goals and targets are different.

“And we are also in a hurry. We know the need for us to act fast. Time is of essence. In the next two years or so, the Nigerian political landscape will be dotted by people campaigning for presidency, for governorship and the rest of it. And that will in a way cause some disruption or slow down in governance.

“So between now and the next two years we have told ourselves that we have to work hard to ensure that, as a legislature, we are able to perform our roles creditably to enable government function very well for Nigerians. And that is what we have been trying to do.”

He said by the time the lawmakers return from their break in January, the Petroleum Industry Bill, which appeared to have defied passage and the Constitutional amendment which is a continuous exercise will be addressed.

“The mode of operation of this current Senate is: we don’t give space. We don’t create any space in the middle. We just want it done and done away with it,” he said.