Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said investments in urban renewal projects in Port Harcourt and adjoining towns is aimed at returning the city to its ‘Garden City’ status.

Speaking after inspecting some of the projects yesterday, Wike said his administration is committed to reconstructing key roads in the state capital to ease traffic congestion and boost economic activities.

He pleaded the committed of his administration to construct durable roads that will stand the test of time.

“We are working hard to return Port Harcourt City to its Garden City status. That is why we have embarked on massive urban renewal across the state capital

“Seventy percent of the roads under construction will be handled by Julius Berger as we are committed to delivering roads that will last,” Wike said.

At a stopover on one of the roads near the Polo Club, Port Harcourt, Wike said he will invite the management of the Polo Club to ensure the removal of shanties that deface the area.He said if the management of the Polo Club fails to act, the government would be compelled to take action.

“We cannot allow the kind of shanties that I am seeing here. I have sent for the President of Port Harcourt Polo Club to come and give them notice to quit,” he said.

Governor Wike said that the Judges Quarters has already been completed, while contractors are concluding work on the external services, especially the drainage system.

He said that the Mother and Child Hospital would be completed by the end of the year and commended the quality of work done by contractors.

Governor Wike was accompanied on the inspection by the Rivers State Chairman of PDP, Felix Obuah and Senator Olaka Nwogu.