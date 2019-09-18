Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has said negotiation between his government and bandits was aimed at addressing crimes and banditry in the state.

He restated his administration’s commitment towards ending banditry in the state.

Tambuwal spoke, yesterday, when he hosted the acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8th Division Nigeria Army, Sokoto, Brig. Gen. Aminu Bande who paid him a courtesy visit.

He said that negotiations are ongoing between government and the bandits to address banditry in the state.

“God willing, the acts of banditry being perpetrated in Sokoto State will soon be nipped in the bud.

“Our ongoing negotiations with bandits is yielding good result, as the menace is generally reduced across the affected areas in the state,” Tambuwal said.

The governor assured the Acting GOC of government’s continuous support and cooperation with security agencies for effective discharge of their duties.

Tambuwal expressed optimism that the acting GOC’s vast experience would come handy in finding lasting solution to the current security challenges confronting the zone. Earlier, Bande assured the governor of the division’s resolve to end kidnapping, cattle rustling, and banditry in the zone.

He thanked the state government for its support to the Nigerian Army as a result of which the 8th Division became a reality.

Meanwhile, Sokoto State government and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar have been applauded for their efforts in ensuring the success of immunisation against polio and other diseases in the state.

Sole Administrator, Wurno Local Government Council, Ladan Muhammad Wurno, lauded the contribution of the state and the Sultan during the three-days exercise in the area.