In order to make healthcare equipment available and affordable for healthcare providers, Swiss Biostadt /Siemes said it will be participating in this year Medic West Africa exhibition.

The exhibition which holds between October 9-11, 2019 at Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island , Lagos, promises to be the best on the African continent . The company said

According to the Managing Director of Swiss Biostadt Limited, Mr. Emma Ajayi, “our company decided to participate in this exhibition to showcase our latest innovative products in healthcare technology.

Ajayi said that this platform would provide opportunity for medical professionals like to learn of new technologies in the healthcare industry,

He noted that it also afford the participants the advantage of the special offerings from the stand to conclude on their procurement decision process.

“We are happy to participate in this year exhibition, as this will play a key role in the new vision of the nation with the belief that Nigeria has the potential to become one of the leading healthcare service in the world, he said.

He noted that no nation can be healthcare provider without efficient and strong medical equipment in the hospitals.

He called on the healthcare providers to visit the firm’s stand ($1.G10) as they will not be disappointed in getting solutions to their problem.

Swiss Biostadt Limited a science based technology company in partnership with Siemens Healthineers best in world class technology supplied , making healthcare accessible and affordable in Nigeria to improve lives of men and women.

It provides cutting edge solutions and offers after sales support and customer services with engineers trained all over the world on all our products range, ensuring that customers derive clear value for their money from the service offerings.