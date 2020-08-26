Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja and David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Treaties, Agreements and Protocol, Ossai Nicholas Ossai, yesterday, insisted his committee was mandated by the House to investigate the loan agreements between Nigeria and China and other loans obtained by the country.

Ossai, in a statement, described comments credited to a member of the House that the committee was operating outside its mandate as false and unpatriotic.

The probe of loans obtained by the government from China and other countries by the committee on Treaties, Agreements and Protocol has been a source of controversy within and outside the parliament, with the suggestion that the panel was acting outside its mandate.

Last Thursday, the House directed all standing and ad-hoc committees to suspend all investigations pending the resumption of the National Assembly on September 19, thereby stalling the Chinese loans probe.