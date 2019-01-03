Okey Sampson, Aba

Former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor-Kalu, has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s call, for diversification of the economy, was the driving force behind the Igbere Cultural Carnival

Kalu, who said this during the 2019 Igbere Cultural Carnival in Igbere, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, yesterday, said culture is a thing for economic diversification and now a new system of generating revenue.

He said in five years time, Igbere would be carnival centre and assured the people that they would see a five star hotel in the community, soon, to support the carnival. Kalu urged every rich Igbere person to try and invest in hotel business, to help bring in more visitors for the carnival.

“President Muhammadu Buhari said we should look for other means of making money, to diversify the economy and Igbere Carnival is one of the moves we have put in place to achieve that,” he said.

The Abia North All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate said he wished all the people who spread the death rumour long life and that it is not decent for anybody to joke with human life; all in the name of politics.

The former governor said it was morally wrong for him to wish any of the people involved in such rumours what they, initially wished him, but, he would rather plead with God to keep everyone alive and healthy.

“They said I was dead, just because of politics. What they don’t know is that when a path is good, people will go through it twice. I don’t wish anybody dead. Let everyone be alive; that is my prayer.

“God created us and placed us here on earth for a reason. People should not joke with life. Everyone must get sick one day.”

Kalu hailed Enugu State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who was represented by his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezilo, for showing love across the boundary of his state by sending delegates to the carnival.

Said Kalu: “The greatest surprise I had today was the presence of the Enugu State governor.

“When the deputy governor came, I was shocked. She said it was a new year surprise. When people behave well, good things will follow them in their lives.

Governor Ugwuanyi is recognising an old man like me. I’m older than him and he has honoured me, today. When you honour old people, long life will follow you.”