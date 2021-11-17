From Okwe Obi, Abuja

President of African Women Network (TAWN), Patience Okeahialam has explained why her organization is pushing women to stardom.

Okeahialam, who spoke to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, explained that she wanted to change the negative narrative of women being secluded only the kitchen and childbearing.

She said for women to sustain the tempo of achievement, they should reflect on the challenges facing young women and share their thoughts on how they can be empowered to become leaders themselves.

“We also note the elevation of Monique Nsanzabaganwa, former deputy governor of the Rwandan Central Bank, as the Africa Union’s first female deputy chairperson, with responsibility to carry out much-needed reforms to sustain Africa’s continued march toward greater solidarity and integration

“We want women to be happy, reach their potential, and live fulfilling lives. Increasingly, and especially in today’s awareness of inequality, we also aspire for them to be part of a fair and equal society. As an executive coach, diversity adviser, and working parent.

“The way we collectively raise the girl child, along with the role models we show them, will make a difference in the future they create, and most importantly, in the values they hold as they take their place in society.

“Traditionally, world-wide businesses have been led by men since the dawn of time and in many countries around the globe, this hasn’t changed.

“Men are still in leadership positions at all levels, with fewer women in roles that can influence decisions and business outcomes.

“But the focus is changing as we attempt to achieve gender equality in business and encourage females, particularly as leaders, to contribute in more meaningful ways,” she said.