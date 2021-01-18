The Chief Executive Officer, Xtralarge Farms, Ijaye-Ojokoro, Lagos State, Mrs. Abosede Oyibokure, has said that the passion to change the narratives in the agricultural value chain encouraged her to invest in the sector.

Following her retirement from the Lagos State Ministry of Education, she decided to invest her funds in agriculture to add value to the sector through food production, wealth creation and poverty reduction.

Oyibokure, who spoke in Lagos recently, said: “At Xtralarge Farms, we train passionate Nigerians to produce organic foods for the country and for export. We want to raise new generation of Nigerians in our desire to enhance food sufficiency in the country.” She urged Nigerians to shun inorganic foods because of their potential health risks. “At our farms, we do not only produce wide range of natural food products such as palm oil, garri, bean flour and groundnut oil, which we distribute through our ‘super dealers’ to the market, we are also appreciated for integrity and honesty.” According to her, the growing demand for her products has encouraged her to develop Xtralarge Organic Hamper, a brand new pack of organic food products, for sale during this year’s festive period.

Oyibokure, who is popularly called Mama Dubai, said the hamper, which is uniquely different from the traditional hampers, would be marketed through a number of channels, including departmental stores and super dealers, adding that it is highly affordable for all categories of consumers.

She said her firm has continued to train Nigerians on how to produce food and make money from it, while also giving them incentives to invest in the sector.

“In fact, we are offering registered members 6000 plots of land as part of the incentives and also in commemoration of Nigeria’s 60th independence.”

She urged President Muhammadu Buhari to invest more resources in agriculture in the nation’s quest to produce sufficient food, raise Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and drastically reduce hunger.