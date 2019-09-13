Frontline Quick Service brand, Mr. Biggs, run by UAC Restaurants Limited, has begun the remodeling of its restaurants in a new initiative aimed at positively redefining the lifestyle of its numerous customers.

Speaking at the pioneer model restaurant located at Northwest Filling Station, Lekki, Lagos recently, Ethel Mba, Marketing Manager, Mr. Biggs, said that the new approach promises to sustain excellence as it will remodel Mr. Biggs’ restaurants into centers of high value 21st century ambience.

“Our VGC outlet which was opened on July 9 and will remain the ‘signature poster’ for all the other restaurants in the new concept, aimed at bringing world class service and ambience to satisfy the taste of Nigerians,” he said.

According to Mba, aside the VGC center, two more restaurants will spring up at Amuwo Odofin in Festac Town and Abule Egba very soon. It will be patterned after the Lekki model.