George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha says the reform of the civil service had become imperative for the success of his administration’s plans to transform the economy of the state.

The Governor gave the explanation while speaking at a Public Service Stakeholders’ Summit organized by the state government at Concord Hotel, Owerri.

Ihedioha, who was represented by the deputy governor, Gerald Irona, described the civil service as the engine room of the public sector, adding that a vibrant and motivated civil service is necessary for the success of governments.

“This Summit has been convened with a view to reviving and reinventing the Imo public service and aligning it with our vision to rebuild, reposition and transform the state to become one of the three most developed economies in Nigeria by 2025.” “We are committed to re-engineering Imo public service with a view to bringing it to line with global best standards. We are proud that Imo is a leading state when it comes to human resources. However, the productivity level of the public service has left much to be desired.