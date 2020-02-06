General Overseer (GO), World Evangelism Bible Church (WEBIC), Prophet Samson Ayorinde, has shed light on the repositioning of the church. He spoke shortly after the first Sunday service of the year, January 5, at the church’s headquarters in Lagos:

“WEBIC will be 25 this year and there is the need to reposition the church to further boost work of the ministry. Towards the process, the church has set up many committees including Finance, Building, Evangelism and Administration. The committees will midwife the 25th Mantle (Convention) coming up in November.

“Since WEBIC is renowned for evangelism, this will be pursued rigorously. The church distributed special mantles (white handkerchiefs) to members to aid in evangelism.”

Ayorinde also spoke on the reorganisation of the executives of the various units such as Peace, Love, Faith, Joy, Samuel, Joshua and Isaac: “But the Abraham/Patience Unit, which is for the elderly in the church has its executives unchanged. This reorganisation will boost work of the ministry.

“For instance, the Building Committee is coordinating the construction of a multi-million naira befitting new auditorium being put up behind the old building. The new auditorium will host this year’s 25th mantle anniversary.”

He said women are not left behind in the repositioning. His wife and Co-Founder, Prophetess Mercy Ayorinde, coordinates “Operation Fruitfulness” which handles women’s issues such as barrenness: “The unit recorded a feat last year, when through vigorous intercessory prayers, a woman who had married for 13 years without a child, gave birth to a set of triplets.

“The first set of students who underwent leadership training graduated on December 8, 2019. They are called the Gideonites. It is the project of Prophetess Ayorinde who started it in 2016. The idea is to fortify the evangelism unit.”

On his advice for the Federal Government, Ayorinde urged the Presidency to do more in securing the country. He lamented the spate of violent crimes such as kidnapping, regretting its upsurge: “Insecurity scares away foreign investors who are needed to lift our economy.”

He joined world leaders in appealing to the United States and Iran to avoid plunging the world into another war. He urged leaders of the two countries to de-escalate the crisis so as to ease tension in the region: “The global economy cannot withstand crisis which occurred when the United States killed a top Iranian General, Qasem Soleimani, in a drone missile strike on Friday, January 3, 2020.”

Ayorinde commended governors of the South West states for putting in place a security outfit, Amotekun, which he said would boost crime prevention in the region.

He said vigorous evangelism to win more souls for Christ would be a top priority of what to expect from WEBIC this year.