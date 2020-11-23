Charles Nwaoguji

The Director General and Chief Executive of Standards Organisation of Nigeria, Mallam Farouk Salim, is undertaking a two-day tour of Enugu State.

The familiarisation tour will take him to the various establishments and Offices in the Organisation, in the Coal City State from Tuesday, November 24, 2020 to inspect and interact with staff of the agency’s National Metrology Institute under construction, it’s Engineering laboratory, South East Regional Office and the State Office, all located in Emene industrial Layout, Emene , Enugu.

The Headquarters of the SON was originally cited in Enugu but later moved to Lagos and Abuja.

The visiting SON boss has said the National Metrology institute as a critical driving force for the realisation of the nation’s critical quality infrastructure is very dear to him, stressing he will use the opportunity to inspect the progress of work at the institute and hold meetings with its staff.

Mallam Farouk will also be paying courtesy calls on the Executive Governor of Enugu State, the GOC 82 Division of the Nigerian Army and the Commissioner of Police in the state on November 25, 2020.

He is expected to interact with members of the Organised Private Sector and stakeholders in the state before returning to Abuja .

An advocate of grass root democracy, Farouk believes in bringing the dividends of standardisation to the rural dwellers and growing capacity utilisation of industries.