By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government yesterday, gave reason it yet to record any conviction from noise pollution being perpetrated by the religious organizations in the state.

Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello revealed this while answering questions bordering on noise pollution at ministerial press briefing organised to commemorate second year in office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Bello said anything bordering on reiigion is always a sensitive issue and care has to be taken in order not create a bigger problem as solution to a minor issue that can be amicable resolved between parties.

He said not that no religious organizations had been cut in the act of noise pollution in various communities across the state but instead of prosecuting organizations for violating the law, the government we rather issues warning, dialogue with the culprits and if there no changes, sanction would be the last option.

Bello in giving account of Sanwo-Olu’s led administration scorecard, in area of environment and water resources emphasised that Lagos State has moved from the notoriety of a flood ravaged coastal city to one with cleaned, dredged and free flowing drainage channels all year round.

He disclosed that efforts of the present administration to revamp the operations of Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has provided employment to over 30,000 residents.

The Commissioner said presently, LAWMA has successfully increased the number of trips completed daily in evacuating waste to landfill from 357 to 850 on the average.

“We have witnessed growth of PSPs from 350 to 437 (87 new PSP companies). The period has also seen the acquisition of 210 new Compactors by the PSPs who have also employed over 8,200 people,” he said.

Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Ahmed Kabiru Abdullahi who also brief the press on the achievement of his ministry, disclosed that preparatory works will soon commence on the creation of six new waterfront schemes across the three Senatorial Districts of the state.

According to him, the ministry has obtained approval for preparatory work to commence on the creation of six new waterfront schemes at Idogun in Ibeju- Lekki LGA, Lepia also in ibeju-Lekki LGA, Alayande- Sangotedo in Eti- Osa LGA and Owode – Apa in Badagry LGA, Others are Akodo in Ibeju-Lekki LCDA and Ibeshe in Ikorodu LGA.