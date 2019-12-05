Peter Anosike

The President of Hospital Equipment and Medical Devices Dealers Association (HEMDDAN), Dr. Ifeanyi Nwankwo, has given reasons for forming the associaiton.

Speaking ahead of its inauguration and investiture which will take place in Lagos at the weekend, he said that hospital equipment and medical devices are very sensitive equipment that should not be left unregulated.

He said that the objective is to ensure that members stick to standard in the supply of hospital equipment and other medical devices.

“We don’t want to make the supply of hospital equipment and medical devices to be an all-comers affair. We want the practice to be the job of professionals that is why we decided to bring the genuine dealers under one umbrella in order to guard against quackery because this is a very sensitive field,” Nwankwo said.

He said that the event would hold at Lagos State Teaching Hospital, Idi Araba and the chairman of the occasion would be Dr. Foster Ihejiofor, Chief Executive Officer, Graphic Medical Ltd.

Ambassador Iyke Odoh, National President Association of General Medical Practitioners of Nigeria is expected to be the special guest of honour.

He said that the inaugural lecture would be delivered by Okey Ezeudu, Head of Department of Biomedical Engineering, University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Enugu (UNTH).