Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives said it is yet to announce the names of principal officers because it wants to give room for more consultation.

A member of the House Ad-hoc Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Bamidele Salam, disclosed this to journalists in Abuja, yesterday.

Salam said hopefully, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila would announce principal officers before the end of the week, by which time consultations would have been concluded.

However, there were indications, yesterday, that the emergence of Abdullahi Abubakar Yahaya, from Kebbi State, as senate majority leader, may have altered the sharing of principal officers in All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the House.

Daily Sun gathered that the ruling party had earlier zoned senate and House majority leadership to the North Central and North West; respectively.

While Abdullahi Adamu from Nasarawa was penciled down for the position of Senate leader, the APC reportedly settled for former House chief whip, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa from Kano as its choice for the House leader position.

However, with Yahaya’s emergence, who is from the same North West with Ado-Doguwa, lawmakers are pushing for a review of the zoning of House leader and other principal officers’ positions of the APC caucus in the Green Chamber.