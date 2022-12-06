By Ngozi Nwoke

Dr Christabel Regan Okoye, FCAI, MNO, is an Ambassador of the Joint Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, National Assembly. Executive Secretary, NANDRUM. National Coordinator, Excellent Women International.

She is the Editor of CHRISTABEL’s Magazine and Founder, CHRISTABEL’s Rehabilitation Centre For Drug Dependants. A mother of six wonderful children and 45 adopted children. A wife and a preacher of God’s word.

In this interview with Daily Sun, she highlighted the need for women to participate actively in public service, business, leadership, development, as women are valuable assets and play focal roles in nation building.

What is NANDRUM all about?

NANDRUM is National Association of Nigeria Drug Monitoring, is saddled with the responsibility of assisting the Federal Government in tackling the issue of drug abuse, illicit drug trafficking and narcotics substance abuse. NANDRUM is also a voice between the government and medicine dealers in Nigeria. NANDRUM organises workshops, seminars, advocacy and one-on-one talks for medicine dealers. So far, NANDRUM has assiduously worked hard in collaboration with other drug enforcement agencies to fight drug abuse and its users. We can say categorically that drug abuse has reduced to a commendable level. NANDRUM has created that subconsciousness in the minds of users that we have our enforcement officers in all the states monitoring illicit drug users and putting them in the position they deserve to be, which is the rehabilitation centers.

What inspired you into public service?

My inspiration into public service is to contribute my own quota to our dear Nation, having worked with late Prof. Akunyili in NAFDAC, I saw the passion, selflessness and sincerity of her heart in fighting fake and unwholesome medicine. I am emulting her values and for me that is a satisfying way to contribute to the betterment of the country. I have a rehabilitation center for illicit drug users who have been damaged mentally, emotionally and psychologically. That tells you that I am highly passionate about my job as a counselor. I have always loved to talk people out of depression, and other social vices. I am committed and dedicated to advocating against drug abuse. Looking at the level of moral decadence in the society today, 90 percent of the influence behind it could be attributed to the use of hard drugs, mostly by the youths. It should be disturbing for any concerned citizen of Nigeria.That was actually what inspired me into public service.

What lessons have you learnt from the journey of your profession?

I have learnt that no matter how much you make with people’s blood and life, you must pay for it before you depart this life. I am referring to medicine sellers who do not comply with government policies and want to cut corners. This is the reason I speak to their conscience at our workshop or advocacy visits. Most people in the medicine business do not want anyone to monitor them. They want to always fight Government officials sent to sensitize and put them in their proper position. They see us as a threat because they have not done the eight things. They always feel apprehensive whenever we come to sensitize them on the need to sell the right medicines. It is a hard lesson that I learnt because I could not understand why any medicine dealer would not want to abide by the rules and regulations of selling the right medicine to the public.

What are the challenges you are facing in your profession and how are you able to resolve them?

Every profession has its own challenges. The challenge I’m facing is that medicine vendors see me as a woman who can not enforce discipline on them. Some see me as a threat. In all these, most of them comply.

NANDRUM is an association inaugurated and endorsed by the Joint Committee on Drugs and Narcotics to monitor the influx of drugs in drug markets and other drug outlets in Nigeria. It is also to sensitize and bring to their notice Federal Government policies and new laws towards their business. It is compulsory that everyone doing the business of drugs in the open market and any other place in Nigeria, must be a card carrying member of NANDRUM. It does not stop them from belonging to other associations or being members of other related associations .

Talking about drug abuse which is the cause of social ills and moral decadence. How best do you suggest NANDRUM and other law enforcement agencies tackle drug abuse in the country?

The first approach to curb or prevent drug abuse is to start focusing on the families. There needs to be a background check done on drug abusers. Parents need to watch over their children, monitor the type of friends they keep. Most victims of drug abuse are in it because of bad company and peer pressure. Some are into it because they want to impress their friends, they want to feel belonged and seen as though they are tough or sophisticated. so parents should keep an eye on their children. We have also had cases where the parents themselves even peddle hard drugs in their homes, which is where the children learnt the use of hard drugs. But in all, the best and first preventive measure to curb illicit drug abuse is from the homes, then society also has its negative influence on drug abusers. For us as government officials, our job is to sensitize them and take them off the streets to a rehabilitation home.

How has it been for you as a woman in a male dominated industry?

It’s been wonderful and highly challenging because most times, people see you as a sister, mother and friend. They want to talk with you and confide in you. They want you to understand their plight. But on a second thought, they will feel like, “Is she not a woman? Why should I confide in a woman?” As if being a woman has anything to do with your national assignment. Gender discrimination has been there all these years. Even at that, women still succeed. The likes of Prof. Dora Akunyili, Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Oby Ezekwesili, Hon Abike Dabiri, Hon Uche Ekwunife. These women are successful in a male dominated industry. So to me, success could be achieved by any one who is ready to succeed, male or female. Are you not seeing male fail woefully in the so-called male dominated industry? Success is a thing of the mind. When you are determined to achieve your goal, you don’t need any distractions. For me, gender dicrimination is a distraction. But no one should be discouraged by it.

What is your position on women getting involved in business and development?

It is very crucial that women get involved in business, leadership, politics and development because women are the heart beat of every nation. I am not saying this because I am a woman. It is the fact. For a nation to stand strong, determined women must be part of it. For any home to stand the taste of time in right standing, a woman must be involved. We, as women, are strong, determined, versatile, tenacious, multitaskers and valuable assets to nation building. My position is that more women must be involved in politics, business, leadership and development to be able to achieve a better nation. .

What is your advice to women who want to go into business or the corporate industry but seem discouraged by the gender discrimination?

First, they should make a decision to succeed. Second, they should make a decision never to allow any form of fear. Fear in itself is a distraction. They should follow it up with determination, hard work and they will actualise their dreams. women should consider what the society will be losing if they don’t get involved in development. Their little contributions can go a long way to make a positive impact on someone if not the society.

What is your reaction to the rise in domestic violence and divorce?

My reaction to the rise in domestic violence is that men who raise their hands against their wives and mother’s should be sent to jail without option of fine, with serious labour. Women are the last recipient of men’s frustration, even when they have given everything, including throwing their fathers name away to answer their husbands names. yes. We must acknowledge that men also go through domestic violence but are made to be silent because they will be seen as weak by society when they speak out. domestic violence in all ramifications should never be tolerated and must be stood against. There is no reason whatsoever for domestic violence. We must understand the psychological trauma it causes for victims. The adverse dangers of domestic violence has led to the untimely deaths of many and it is becoming a disturbance. These deaths are avoidable. What about the implication it has on the children? I feel pity for the children from such homes because they are already traumatised with the incidents. Parents should please consider the mental and emotional safety of their children before indulging in domestic violence and divorce.

What is your advice to the youths on the use of illicit drugs?

The youths should remember that their future lies in their hands. Every bad action has consequences they must bear. Every good action has rewards they must benefit. So, it’s left for them to choose. Just as God said, I have set before thee life and death, but I want you to choose life. The use of illicit drugs leads to fatal destruction if the user is not rescued on time. Illicit drugs do no good in the system, rather it takes the good in your life and system; and gives you destruction. Illicit drugs are the influence behind societal ills and it is very disturbing. When you go to rural areas, you will be shocked to see underage children inducing drugs into their systems and these are mostly children from dysfunctional families or broken homes. Majority don’t know their parents. This is why parents need to do more in walking up to their responsibilities and raising their children properly. Youths do not destroy your future. You all are assets to the nation.

What would you like to be remembered for when you retire from public service?

I would want to be remembered among other things my passion for humanity ,my obedience to God’s chains of command , I would want to be remembered as an author of so many titles, my undying love for God’s work and putting my life in line to rescue Nigerian Youths from Drug Abuse, Trafficking and Reckless Behaviours. I would like to be remembered as a woman who showed road and light to other women, as a home builder , as a vessel in God’s hand . I would want to be remembered as a strong , selfless and dedicated focused individual, who fought and won so many battles by God’s hand of grace . I would be remembered as the National and International Coordinator of Excellent Women International Ministries. To be remembered as a woman who brought up proper great children against all odds.