Access to Education, free education, things like period poverty, can a girl go to school, does she have access to personal hygiene? When women are in law-making positions, they can push for some of these things so the point I’m making is, the women who’d been there have done well. There’s, un- fortunately, nothing to track specifically which is another thing that ElectHER will do through our accountability system. The women we support to get into office, we will also have a platform where we can track, how many bills have you pushed, how many went through and all of that so that when she wants to run again, there’s no need to be confused, we can bring out her ‘report card’ this is what she did, this is what the constituency benefitted and this is why you should vote for her again.

Though that is not available today, the women who are there I cannot imagine what they’re dealing with. In the Senate, we only have 7 women out of 109 so you have 102 men versus 7 women. If you bring something the men don’t like, you’ve lost, the bill won’t fly. So, you and I can sit here and imagine what those women go through. Yes, they made it in but how easy is it in there to make the difference they desire which is why we need a critical mass of women to get in there to be able to do the work. I would say that we should celebrate them, we would support them but we must also encourage them to at least move the middle so that as more women come, we’re seeing progress and that progress we’d see in the laws that we make, in the general policies that we push forth which will eventually translate to how the country develops or not.