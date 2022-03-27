Fashion brand, Xtra Brides of Lagos is fast becoming the fashion label of choice as its popularity keeps soaring on and off social media. The beautiful dresses from the stables of Xtra Brides Lagos have just been jaw-dropping and attention-catching.

According to the Founder and Creative Director, Oyetomiwa Elizabeth Daniel, the fashion label is becoming a choice option for intending brides and everyone who is fashion conscious and what to stand out at occasions.

“Beautiful dresses from Xtra Brides Lagos are perfect for when you want to stun your guests with the unique outfits that will have them talking for years to come. Our dresses are perfect as dinner wear, reception dresses for brides and so much more,” Tomiwa Daniel said,

Xtra Brides Lagos is a leading fashion brand in Africa which has spread its tentacles beyond the Atlantic. It has a presence in Abuja, Turkey, the United Kingdom and of course Lagos as its headquarters.

It is being run by Paris-trained creative designer, Oyetomiwa Elizabeth Daniel who specializes in creative detailing making, especially, with the use of appliqués and embellishments.

Proficient in graphic design, interactive design Illustration and creative detailing, Tomiwa Danel has been fascinated by exquisite clothing from an extraordinarily young age.

As a young girl she painted a massive dream of being the number one couture designer in Africa but having ventured into the fashion business with grace, she has made a pronounced presence in the industry within two years of operations of her brand; Xtra Brides of Lagos.

“I see myself on the global map,dominating the fashion world and changing the narrative of Black Women through fashion.