Over a month after the death of beauty queen and model, Yemi Fawaz, her former heartthrob, ace flutist, Tee Mac Omatsola Iseli, has penned a glowing tribute to her.

In a social media post, Tee Mac said: “My dear Facebook friends, I am sure you have all read about the passing into glory of Yemi Fawaz. Because we were both celebrities in different fields, we decided in the ‘80s to keep our wonderful relationship off the press and personal. She was a wonderful, intelligent and hardworking lady. She was very successful in her modeling carrier and groomed many upcoming models.

“Yemi Fawaz was the woman who pioneered professional modeling in Nigeria. After becoming Miss Nigeria in 1983, she became Nigeria’s first supermodel. Yemi Fawaz started her modeling career and became a supermodel in the late ‘70s. She also established a modeling school and did a lot for the fashion industry in Nigeria. She packed up her bags and left Nigeria in 1997 and didn’t return until 2016. After becoming born again, she started to preach and had her followership as a Deaconess in New York.”

Yemi Fawaz died after a long battle with colon cancer on February 20 at New York Lenox Hill Hospital. She was 64. Aside having a hole in her heart, her kidney had also begun to fail. She is survived by her 33-year-old daughter.