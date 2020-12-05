You may be used to drinking a cup of coffee or tea to wake you up in the morning. You may choose to drink a glass of cool water to replenish you and get your day started.

These things may now be morning habits; however, it can be worth reconsidering how you start your morning because research shows that drinking warm water on an empty stomach offers some health benefits.

Doctors recommend drinking warm water in the morning, usually, with a polyphenol-rich lemon immersion to decrease free radical activity in the body. Drinking warm water increases the tightening of the intestines, and this helps with digestion and regulates bowel movement.

Here are some beneficial things that will happen to your body when you start drinking warm water first thing in the morning.

It helps with weight loss

You may be trying to lose weight and have heard that drinking a glass of warm water in the morning can be helpful. This is correct. Warm water increases your body temperature, which; in turn, increases your metabolic rate.

An increase in metabolic activity gives the body the ability to burn more calories throughout the day.

If you start your day by drinking a glass of warm water with lemon, you will help your body break down the adipose tissue (or body fat) in your body. Warm water with lemon also controls food craving because lemon contains pectin fiber.

It improves digestion

If you drink a glass of warm water in the morning you will stimulate your digestive system and help your body to better digest and eliminate foods. Drinking cold water after meals can be counterproductive. Cold water solidifies the oils and fats in the food you have just eaten. This creates fat deposits and makes digestion more difficult. You are better off replacing that glass of cold water with a warm one.

It improves blood circulation

Accumulated deposits in the nervous system and fat deposits in the body are eliminated when you drink a glass of warm water. This process helps flush out the toxins that are present throughout the body, which; in turn, aids blood circulation. Warm water is also relaxing, helping the muscles loosen, eliminating poor circulation, and assisting blood flow.

It aids constipation

Many people have experienced the uncomfortable and irritating effects of constipation. This common stomach problem occurs when one has little or no bowel movement.

Often, the cause is a lack of water in the body. If you begin your morning by drinking very warm water, before you have eaten anything, you can help improve your bowel movements, thus reducing the effects of constipation.

It prevents premature aging

Nobody wants to age prematurely but the presence of toxins in the body can make aging faster a reality. When your body accumulates toxins, it becomes prone to illness and aging. Warm water can help cleanse the body from toxins. Furthermore, it can help repair skin cells which can lead to an increase in the elasticity of your skin.

It alleviates pain

A potent natural remedy for easing the pain from menstrual cramps is warm water. It relaxes stomach muscles and helps alleviate menstrual pain. Moreover, warm water is an effective remedy for all types of cramps as it improves capillary circulation and helps to relax the muscles in the body.

Body detoxification

Warm water is fantastic for helping your body to detox. When you drink warm water, your body temperature begins to rise, which results in sweat. You want this to happen because it helps to release toxins from your body and cleanse it properly. For optimal results, add a squeeze of lemon before drinking.

It Induces sleep

When you sip warm water during meals, especially during dinner and before you go to bed, you will help your body relax and sooth your nerves. In turn, this can help induce sleep. It will also assist with stopping midnight cravings and lead to a feeling of rejuvenation in the morning.

It promotes a healthy nervous system

Another benefit of drinking warm water is that it enhances your blood circulation, which is important for proper muscle and nerve activity. In addition, it keeps your nervous system healthy by breaking down the fat deposits around it.

Hair health and vitality

Drinking warm water is also good for obtaining soft and shiny hair. It energizes the nerve endings in your hair roots and makes them active. This is beneficial for getting back the natural vitality of your hair and keeping it healthy.

If you want to enjoy optimal health, start making a morning glass of warm water part of your routine and be sure to enjoy the revitalized feeling that you will experience.