Dr C. Pfeiffer once said that for every drug that benefits a patient, there is a natural substance that has the same effect. Sugarcane actually works for me the same way constipation drugs do. I noticed that each time I ate sugar cane while I was having my national youth service in Plateau state years ago, I belched a million times and I got a relief from my constipation.

Sugarcane is loaded with carbohydrates, protein, vitamins (A, B-complex and C) and also contains good amounts of minerals like phosphorus, calcium, potassium, zinc and iron. In its unprocessed form, it is also a good source of phenolic and flavonoid antioxidants.

The juice is alkaline in nature and this is because of the high concentration of calcium, magnesium, potassium, iron and manganese. Thus, sugarcane juice helps create an alkaline environment in the body that prevents diseases like cancer. It is processed to make cane sugar, brown sugar, and molasses. It is a major source of most of the table sugar in the world. It can also be used to make rum and in Brazil, it is fermented and used to make a liquor called cachaça.

Here are some reasons to eat sugarcane:

1. It gives you a shot of instant energy

It is the best way to energise yourself and ensure you do not experience dehydration. The simple sugars in the juice are easily absorbed by the body and are used to replenish sugar levels.

2. It enhances liver function

Sugarcane juice is said to be one of the best natural treatments for liver-related ailments such as jaundice. Alkaline in nature, sugarcane juice helps maintain the electrolyte balance in the body.

3. It can help the body fight cancer

This might come as a surprise to you but sugarcane juice can also be a comprehensive deterrent to fatal diseases like cancer, especially prostate and breast cancer. Recent research has discovered that the presence of flavonoids in sugarcane inhibits the multiplication of cancerous cells in the mammary glands, thus reducing risks of breast cancer.

4. It eases the digestive system

People suffering from digestive distress would do well to include sugarcane juice in their diet. The potassium in sugarcane juice balances the pH levels in the stomach, facilitates the secretion of digestive juices and keeps the system on track. It also helps prevent stomach infections.

5. It is helpful for people with diabetes

The sugar content in sugarcane juice may make diabetics wary of consuming this juice. But in moderation, sugarcane juice can benefit diabetics – the natural sugar has a low glycemic index, so it prevents spikes in blood glucose levels. Diabetics can still talk to their doctors in case they have doubts about incorporating it into their diets.

6. It maintains kidney health

Being a natural low-cholesterol, low-sodium food with no saturated fats, sugarcane juice helps keeping the kidneys in top shape.

7. It alleviates pain associated with STDs & UTIs

Consumed in a diluted form with lime juice and coconut water, sugarcane juice can help reduce the burning sensation associated with sexually transmitted diseases, urinary tract infections, kidney stones and prostatitis.